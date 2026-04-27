Crane Co. Announces Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Crane Co. (CR) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $67.1 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $107.1 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crane Co. reported adjusted earnings of $97.0 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.9% to $696.4 million from $557.4 million last year.

Crane Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.1 Mln. vs. $107.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $696.4 Mln vs. $557.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.65 To $ 6.85

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