Crane Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Crane Co (Symbol: CR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $175.70, changing hands as low as $175.46 per share. Crane Co shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CR's low point in its 52 week range is $127.04 per share, with $203.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.