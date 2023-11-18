Craig-Hallum Upgrades Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.29% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kulicke & Soffa Industries is 58.40. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.29% from its latest reported closing price of 50.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kulicke & Soffa Industries is 1,142MM, an increase of 53.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Declares $0.19 Dividend

On August 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 21, 2023 received the payment on October 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $50.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 2.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kulicke & Soffa Industries. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIC is 0.26%, a decrease of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 71,326K shares. The put/call ratio of KLIC is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,393K shares representing 11.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 13.96% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,699K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,967K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,904K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 24.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 21.96% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,822K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.