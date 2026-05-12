Craig-Hallum Upgrades FormFactor (FORM)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Craig-Hallum upgraded their outlook for FormFactor (NasdaqGS:FORM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.58% Downside

As of April 29, 2026, the average one-year price target for FormFactor is $103.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.58% from its latest reported closing price of $151.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FormFactor is 931MM, an increase of 10.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in FormFactor. This is an decrease of 177 owner(s) or 31.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORM is 0.06%, an increase of 56.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.70% to 83,001K shares. The put/call ratio of FORM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,880K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company.

Earnest Partners holds 5,775K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,947K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,472K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 2,516K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 55.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,886K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORM by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.