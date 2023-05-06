Craig-Hallum Maintains Upland Software (UPLD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upland Software is 8.57. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 132.83% from its latest reported closing price of 3.68.

The projected annual revenue for Upland Software is 321MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upland Software. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPLD is 0.06%, a decrease of 28.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 29,281K shares. The put/call ratio of UPLD is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hodges Capital Management holds 1,214K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 62.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 21.71% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,212K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 10.90% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 941K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing a decrease of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 878K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing an increase of 17.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 854K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Upland Software Background Information

Upland Software is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything.

