Craig-Hallum Maintains NeurAxis (NRXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of NeurAxis (NYSEAM:NRXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of December 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for NeurAxis is $5.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeurAxis. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRXS is 0.02%, an increase of 29.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parsons Capital Management holds 117K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 52.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXS by 28.84% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 36K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXS by 38.52% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 33K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

