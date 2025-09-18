Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Frequency Electronics (FEIM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Frequency Electronics (NasdaqGM:FEIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.89% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Frequency Electronics is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 26.89% from its latest reported closing price of $27.33 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frequency Electronics. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 62.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEIM is 0.07%, an increase of 27.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.68% to 5,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 1,874K shares representing 19.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 265K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing a decrease of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 6.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 175K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 45.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 172K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEIM by 43.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

