Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Cryoport (CYRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Cryoport (NasdaqCM:CYRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.91% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cryoport is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 73.91% from its latest reported closing price of $7.82 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cryoport is 375MM, an increase of 112.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cryoport. This is an decrease of 142 owner(s) or 44.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRX is 0.07%, an increase of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.37% to 41,945K shares. The put/call ratio of CYRX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,245K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares , representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,755K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Thematics Asset Management holds 1,639K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares , representing a decrease of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 1,487K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 1.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,422K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 11.94% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.