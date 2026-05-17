Crafting title options within editorial guidelines An ETF Shop Just Made a Beaten-Down Medtech Its Top Holding

Key Points

Acquired 634,223 shares in Artivion; estimated trade size $25.02 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $23.23 million, reflecting both share purchase and price movement

Transaction value equaled 10.07% of reportable 13F AUM

New stake: 634,223 shares valued at $23.23 million at quarter-end

Position represents 9.35% of AUM, making it the fund's largest holding

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On May 13, 2026, Yarger Wealth Strategies, LLC disclosed a new position in Artivion (NYSE:AORT), acquiring 634,223 shares in a trade estimated at $25.02 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 13, 2026, Yarger Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated a new position in Artivion by purchasing 634,223 shares. The estimated value of this transaction was $25.02 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the holding was $23.23 million, with the change reflecting both trade size and market price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position and the top holding comprising 9.35% of the fund's $248.43 million reportable 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:AORT: $23.23 million (9.35% of AUM) NYSEARCA:TDVG: $17.46 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:VONG: $16.25 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSEARCA:VYM: $11.00 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEARCA:HTAB: $9.08 million (3.7% of AUM)



As of May 15, 2026, Artivion shares were priced at $22.77 down 21.4% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 46.6 percentage points.



Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $458.69 million Net Income (TTM) $11.68 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-15) $22.77 One-Year Price Change -21.4%

Company Snapshot

AORT manufactures and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues, including BioGlue, stent grafts, heart valves, and vascular grafts.

The company generates revenue through the sale of proprietary medical devices, tissue processing services, and related surgical products to healthcare providers globally.

Artivion serves physicians, hospitals, and healthcare facilities, with a focus on cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons.

Artivion, Inc. is a global medical device company specializing in advanced cardiovascular and vascular solutions. The company leverages a diverse portfolio of proprietary products and tissue technologies to address complex surgical needs in cardiac and vascular care. Its integrated approach and focus on innovation provide a competitive advantage in serving specialized surgical markets worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Yarger Wealth Strategies runs a portfolio built almost entirely on ETFs — dividend growers, buffered equity funds, bond exposure — with individual stocks appearing mostly as small satellite positions. Artivion breaks that pattern decisively. At roughly 9% of reportable assets, it's the firm's single largest holding, ahead of every ETF in the portfolio, including long-standing positions in TDVG and VONG. That's not a toe-dip; it's a deliberate, concentrated bet on one name. The stock has had a rough stretch. Artivion shares fell roughly 20% over the past year and trailed the S&P 500 by more than 46 percentage points over that same window. Yarger stepped in during that weakness, which puts the firm on the contrarian side of this trade. Artivion makes cardiac and vascular surgical products — a narrow, specialized market with a relatively stable demand base. Whether that business fundamentals story holds up at current prices is the actual question. For investors already in cardiovascular medtech, the position size here is worth noting as a signal of conviction, not necessarily a reason to follow.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.