Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For VF

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of VF (NYSE:VFC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for VF, presenting an average target of $14.7, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 14.53% from the previous average price target of $17.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive VF. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.50 $14.00 Laurent Vasilescu Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Neutral $14.00 $18.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VF. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of VF's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into VF's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on VF analyst ratings.

Discovering VF: A Closer Look

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.

VF: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining VF's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.16% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.43%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VFC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for VFC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.