Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For JPMorgan Chase

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JPMorgan Chase, revealing an average target of $207.2, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.89% from the previous average price target of $205.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JPMorgan Chase by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Raises Neutral $185.00 $175.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $209.00 $203.00 Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Buy $219.00 $226.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $216.00 $221.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $220.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $195.00 $196.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $217.00 $219.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $228.00 $202.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $195.00 $182.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $210.00 $188.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $185.00 - Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $219.00 $238.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $185.00 - Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for JPMorgan Chase's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into JPMorgan Chase's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering JPMorgan Chase: A Closer Look

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of JPMorgan Chase

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: JPMorgan Chase displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: JPMorgan Chase's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

