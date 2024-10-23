Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Vornado Realty

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 2 3M Ago 0 2 3 3 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $32.66, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $21.50. This current average reflects an increase of 23.76% from the previous average price target of $26.39.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vornado Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $44.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $23.75 $21.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $23.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $31.00 $26.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $21.50 $19.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Raises Neutral $35.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $32.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $32.00 $31.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $27.00 $21.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $22.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $29.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $31.00 $24.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $32.00 $27.00

All You Need to Know About Vornado Realty

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Vornado Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vornado Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vornado Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

