Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Snap

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Snap (NYSE:SNAP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 7 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Snap and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.3, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 12.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.20.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Snap by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $16.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $16.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.00 $13.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $12.00

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, claiming more than 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising. While only about one quarter of users are in North America, the region accounts for about 65% of sales.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Snap's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -20.1% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -11.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

