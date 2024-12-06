Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Smartsheet

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 12 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Smartsheet, revealing an average target of $56.58, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $56.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.06% lower than the prior average price target of $57.77.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Smartsheet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $56.50 $56.50 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $56.50 $63.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $56.50 $61.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.50 $50.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $56.50 $59.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $56.50 $51.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Hold $57.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $56.50 $60.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $57.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $56.50 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Smartsheet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Smartsheet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Smartsheet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Smartsheet's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Smartsheet analyst ratings.

Get to Know Smartsheet Better

Smartsheet is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based, software-as-a-service model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases. Smartsheet's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real-time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per-user basis, and incremental charges for added platform capabilities.

Smartsheet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Smartsheet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Smartsheet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smartsheet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Smartsheet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SMAR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SMAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.