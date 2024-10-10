Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Selective Insurance Gr

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.2, with a high estimate of $99.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average has decreased by 4.27% from the previous average price target of $98.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Selective Insurance Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Grace Carter B of A Securities Raises Underperform $96.00 $89.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $95.00 $92.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $96.00 $103.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $104.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $99.00 $104.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Selective Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Selective Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Selective Insurance Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Selective Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Selective Insurance Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Selective Insurance Gr

Selective Insurance Group Inc is a regional property-casualty insurer based in New Jersey, with its operations focused in the New York metropolitan area. Since 1977, Selective has focused its sales efforts on small businesses, offering commercial products that include workers' compensation, general liability, property, and auto insurance. Selective also has a small personal insurance segment (under 20% of total premiums), selling auto and homeowner's coverage.

Understanding the Numbers: Selective Insurance Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Selective Insurance Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Selective Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Selective Insurance Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SIGI

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jul 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Jul 2021 JMP Securities Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SIGI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.