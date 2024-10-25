Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For ResMed

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $240.67, a high estimate of $283.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $234.00, the current average has increased by 2.85%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ResMed. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $283.00 $280.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $224.00 $206.00 Lyanne Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $240.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $280.00 - Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $180.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $236.00 - Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $206.00 $204.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $251.00 $238.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $236.00 $236.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ResMed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ResMed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ResMed's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ResMed's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ResMed

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

ResMed: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ResMed's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.01% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ResMed's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

