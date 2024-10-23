Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Quest Diagnostics

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Quest Diagnostics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $163.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $182.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has increased by 8.08% from the previous average price target of $151.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Quest Diagnostics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $182.00 $157.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $165.00 $158.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $165.00 - Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $144.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $150.00 $145.00

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Quest Diagnostics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quest Diagnostics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.52% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

