Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Prudential Financial

Analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $120.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $113.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $116.62, the current average has increased by 2.9%.

The perception of Prudential Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $116.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $119.00 $118.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Raises Neutral $118.00 $109.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $113.00 Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Announces Hold $130.00 - John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $127.00 $121.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $118.00 - Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $121.00 $121.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $122.00 $123.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $119.00 $112.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $113.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prudential Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Prudential Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Prudential Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Prudential Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Prudential Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 131.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.27%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prudential Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Prudential Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

