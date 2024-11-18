Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Procore Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.22% from the previous average price target of $64.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Procore Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $65.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $75.00 $82.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $64.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $70.00 $63.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $65.00 $60.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $54.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $60.00 $60.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $73.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Procore Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Procore Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Procore Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Procore Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Procore Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into Procore Technologies's Background

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

Financial Milestones: Procore Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Procore Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Procore Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Procore Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PCOR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PCOR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.