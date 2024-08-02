Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $75.75, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Marking an increase of 7.07%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $70.75.

The perception of PROCEPT BioRobotics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $79.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $79.00 $72.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PROCEPT BioRobotics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System,, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are based in the United States. Its revenue is generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.

Breaking Down PROCEPT BioRobotics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PROCEPT BioRobotics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 82.51% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: PROCEPT BioRobotics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -58.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, PROCEPT BioRobotics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

