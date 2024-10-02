Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Principal Finl Gr

Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $84.4, along with a high estimate of $99.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.93% from the previous average price target of $82.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Principal Finl Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $74.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $83.00 $85.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $86.00 $88.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $87.00 $83.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $87.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Sell $70.00 $68.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $76.00 $73.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $94.00 $87.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $99.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Principal Finl Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Principal Finl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Principal Finl Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Principal Finl Gr Better

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in Global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

Principal Finl Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Principal Finl Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Principal Finl Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Principal Finl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

