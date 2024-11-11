Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Pinterest

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 13 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pinterest, revealing an average target of $40.67, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 5.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $43.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Pinterest among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Devitt Wedbush Announces Outperform $38.00 - Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $39.00 $45.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $46.00 $48.00 Aaron Kessler Raymond James Lowers Outperform $34.00 $40.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $46.00 $52.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $33.00 $39.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $41.00 $45.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $41.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $41.00 $41.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $45.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $41.00 $41.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $41.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pinterest. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pinterest's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pinterest's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pinterest Better

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

Financial Insights: Pinterest

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Pinterest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

