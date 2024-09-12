Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Exact Sciences

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Exact Sciences, revealing an average target of $74.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.8% lower than the prior average price target of $84.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Exact Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $75.00 - Bruce Jackson Benchmark Lowers Buy $67.00 $91.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $82.00 $100.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $75.00 $88.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $72.00 $80.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $70.00 $80.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $70.00 - Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $70.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Exact Sciences's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Exact Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Exact Sciences's Background

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a noninvasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening, too.

Exact Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Exact Sciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.41% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Exact Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

