Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Equity Lifestyle Props

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equity Lifestyle Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 4.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $70.75.

The standing of Equity Lifestyle Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $76.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Hold $72.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $70.50 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $76.00 $73.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $73.00 $72.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $65.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $68.00 $68.00

About Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 452 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Equity Lifestyle Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Lifestyle Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, Equity Lifestyle Props faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

