Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Envista Holdings

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.88, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 4.21% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Envista Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Bock Stifel Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $23.00 $18.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $18.00 $19.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Jonathan Bock Stifel Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Envista Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Envista Holdings

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. The Company's Equipment & Consumables segment manufactures dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems.

Breaking Down Envista Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Envista Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Envista Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -181.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -32.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Envista Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

