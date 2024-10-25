Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Edwards Lifesciences

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.33, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average has decreased by 11.23% from the previous average price target of $83.73.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Edwards Lifesciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rescott Baird Lowers Neutral $68.00 $73.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $75.00 $85.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $66.00 $77.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $76.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $77.00 $83.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Lowers Hold $70.00 $85.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $71.00 $82.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Edwards Lifesciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Edwards Lifesciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Edwards Lifesciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

