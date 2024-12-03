Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Comerica

23 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Comerica (NYSE:CMA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 12 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 6 3 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Comerica, presenting an average target of $67.04, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.13% increase from the previous average price target of $59.26.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Comerica. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $72.00 $64.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $71.00 David George Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $51.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $69.00 $64.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $71.00 $63.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $63.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $68.00 $64.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $66.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $51.00 $43.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $70.00 $64.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $56.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $52.00 $55.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $64.00 $58.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $61.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $75.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $66.00 $53.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $58.00 $58.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $69.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Comerica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Comerica's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comerica analyst ratings.

Get to Know Comerica Better

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

A Deep Dive into Comerica's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Comerica faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.49% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CMA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Compass Point Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CMA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.