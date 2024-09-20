Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Cisco Systems

Analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cisco Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.9% from the previous average price target of $52.43.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cisco Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $58.00 $46.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Buy $57.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00 George Notter Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $56.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $53.00 $52.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $50.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $58.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cisco Systems's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Cisco Systems's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Cisco Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

