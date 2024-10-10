Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Cirrus Logic

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $153.0, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.47% from the previous average price target of $127.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cirrus Logic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $165.00 $155.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $110.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $110.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $175.00 $120.00

Get to Know Cirrus Logic Better

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and HPMS Products. These products include aAmplifiers, codecs, smart codecs, analog-to-digital converters, digital-to-analog converters and standalone digital signal processors, Camera controllers, haptics and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and countries across the world.

Cirrus Logic: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Cirrus Logic displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cirrus Logic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cirrus Logic's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cirrus Logic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

