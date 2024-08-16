Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Carrier Global

Analysts' ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $73.67, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $68.75, the current average has increased by 7.16%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Carrier Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $74.00 $70.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $72.00 $55.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $71.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $72.00 $72.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $74.00 $75.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $64.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $71.00 $64.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $74.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Carrier Global

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, Carrier Global faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

