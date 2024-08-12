Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For ATI

Ratings for ATI (NYSE:ATI) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $74.0, with a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.82% increase from the previous average price target of $68.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ATI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $67.00 $66.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Scott Deuschle Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $81.00 $80.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $80.00 $56.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $70.00 - Philip Gibbs Keybanc Raises Overweight $66.00 $58.00

ATI Inc supplies specialty metals to various end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. The company's operating segment includes High-Performance Materials and Components and Advanced Alloys and Solutions. The majority of revenue is from the High-Performance Materials segment. The High-Performance Materials segment is focused on a wide range of high-performance specialty materials, parts, and components for several major end markets, including the aerospace & defense, medical, and energy markets. Geographically, it operates in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Others, the majority is from the United States.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ATI's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ATI's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ATI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ATI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.6, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

