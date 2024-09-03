Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Alphabet

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 38 analysts have published ratings on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 18 14 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 9 11 4 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $205.42, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Marking an increase of 2.18%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $201.03.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Alphabet by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $190.00 $205.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Buy $206.00 $206.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $222.00 $222.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $205.00 $195.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $212.00 $190.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $204.00 $200.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $204.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $206.00 $202.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $206.00 $200.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $196.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $208.00 $200.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $187.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $205.00 $210.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $181.00 $181.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $195.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $222.00 $215.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $206.00 $200.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $240.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $168.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Maintains Hold $170.00 $170.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $181.00 $182.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $225.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alphabet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

