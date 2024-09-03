Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Addus HomeCare

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Addus HomeCare, revealing an average target of $137.11, a high estimate of $143.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. Marking an increase of 5.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $130.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Addus HomeCare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $141.00 $141.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $141.00 $129.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $137.00 $128.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $143.00 $138.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $138.00 $138.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $136.00 - Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $128.00 $119.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $130.00 $118.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Addus HomeCare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Addus HomeCare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Addus HomeCare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Addus HomeCare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Addus HomeCare's Background

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the segments such as Personal care segment, which is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are primarily medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.

Addus HomeCare: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Addus HomeCare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Addus HomeCare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Addus HomeCare's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Addus HomeCare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Addus HomeCare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

