Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Appoints Craig Pommells As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced Monday that Craig Pommells will join the Company to become its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with an anticipated start date of December 6. He will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra Cochran.

Pommells, with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, most recently served as the Executive Vice President and CFO of Red Lobster. Prior to Red Lobster, he spent more than 10 years with Darden Restaurants in various finance and business analytics roles.

