Crackdown on China AI

The U.S. is close to finalizing rules that will restrict certain American investments in China’s artificial intelligence sector, with a focus on national security. These regulations, currently under review by the Office of Management and Budget, are expected to be released soon and stem from an executive order issued by President Biden in August 2023.

The new rules will require U.S. investors to notify the Treasury Department about AI-related investments and limit funding for technologies like semiconductors, quantum computing, and microelectronics that could benefit China's military.

Some exceptions, such as investments in publicly traded securities and certain limited partnerships, have been proposed. Experts expect further clarification in the final rules, particularly regarding AI's scope and the conditions for limited partners.

Finsum: There seems to be broader efforts to safeguard U.S. technological from China and this trend is worth monitoring.

