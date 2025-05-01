CRA International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CRA International Inc. (CRAI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.00 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $13.69 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CRA International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.25 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $181.85 million from $171.78 million last year.

CRA International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.00 Mln. vs. $13.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $181.85 Mln vs. $171.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $715 to 735 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.