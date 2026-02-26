CRA International Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - CRA International Inc. (CRAI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.18 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $14.99 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CRA International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.70 million or $2.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $196.96 million from $176.43 million last year.

CRA International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

