CPSC Recalls: Polaris ROVs, Accessory Heaters, Window Hinge Tracks, Bear Lights, Propane Heaters

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including Polaris Recreational Off-Road Vehicles or ROVs, Honda accessory heaters, high chairs, window hinge tracks, baby bath seats, bear lights, and propane heaters, among others.

Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris Industries Inc. has recalled about 910 units of RZR Pro R and Pro R 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles or ROVs citing risk of injury; Torrance, California-based American Honda Motor Co. Inc. called back about 2,340 accessory heaters for side-by-side vehicles due to fire and burn hazards; and Houston, Texas-based Amesbury Industries Inc., d/b/a AmesburyTruth recalled about 200,000 units of Ashland Casement Window Hinge Tracks due to impact injury risk.

Further, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Five Below Inc. recalled about 29,000 units of Room2Room LED Iridescent Bear Lights, and Cleveland, Ohio-based Enerco Group Inc. called back about 21,250 units of DEWALT 70,000 BTU Outdoor Portable Cordless Forced Air Propane Heaters sold exclusively at Lowe's stores, all due to fire and burn risks.

The agency also announced the recalls of Fontana, California -based HONEYJOY CO.'s about 2,750 units of Multiple Convertible and Foldable High Chairs due to risk of suffocation; and about 1,050 units of Superb Sports Baby Bath Seats by Shen Zhen Cheng Cheng Ke Ji You Xian Gong Si, dba DualOranges Store, of China.

In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.

Polaris ROVs

Polaris' recall involves certain VINs of Polaris 2022-2025 RZR Pro R and RZR Pro R 4 ROVs. In addition to those sold in the U.S, about 10 ROVs were sold in Canada.

The recalled vehicles were sold in two- and four-seat configurations and in black, blue, gray, green and orange colors.

The vehicles, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from November 2021 through January 2025 for between $32,000 and $50,000.

According to the agency, the fasteners on the vehicle's rollover protective structure (ROPS) pillar joints can be missing or loose and fail to protect the occupants if the vehicle rolls over or tips over. This poses an injury hazard.

The recall was initiated after the firm identified two vehicles with missing fasteners and one vehicle with a fastener that was not tightened. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers are urged to contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair at the dealer's location.

Honda Accessory Heaters

American Honda Motor's recall involves accessory heaters that are compatible with model years 2023-2025 Honda Pioneer 700 (SXS700), 2022-2024 Pioneer 1000 (SXS1000), and 2022-2024 Talon 1000 (SXS1000S) vehicles. The accessory heaters were sold separately from the vehicles.

The affected vehicles have been fitted with the Honda accessory heater system, which has a mounted control panel on the vehicle's dash with controls for air speed, air flow direction and temperature.

They were manufactured domestically and sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from January 2022 through September 2024 for between $900 and $1,040.

The recalled accessory heaters can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. Honda has received three reports of the recalled accessory heaters overheating, including two incidents resulting in fires and vehicle damage. But, the company has not received reports of any injuries.

Consumers are asked to contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair.

Window Hinge Tracks

AmesburyTruth's recall involves Ashland 10-inch and 14-inch two-bar right-hand and left-hand casement window hinge tracks installed in windows to allow the windows to be cranked opened and closed.

The casement window hinge tracks include parts numbers 2003558, 2003559, 2004271 and 2004272, and were manufactured and sold to residential and commercial window manufacturers in boxes dated April 2024 through December 2024.

They were made in Mexico and sold to various window manufacturers or service parts providers nationwide from April 2024 through January 2025 for about $2.

According to the agency, the metal sliding arm can disengage from the hinge track causing the window sash to fall, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.

So far, the firm has received two reported incidents involving a window sliding arm becoming disengaged from the hinge tracks, but there were no injuries.

Consumers are urged to leave windows in the closed and locked positions and immediately contact AmesburyTruth to install free replacement hinge tracks for those with a manufacturing defect.

Bear Lights

Five Below has recalled the Room2Room LED iridescent bear lights with a USB plug with an on/off switch and model number "LD-0030".

Manufactured in China, they were sold exclusively at Five Below stores nationwide and online at fivebelow.com from September 2024 through February 2025 for about $12.

The power switch on the USB cord can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards. The recall was initiated after the company received 28 reports of the USB cord overheating and melting, including six reports of burns to fingers. There were also two reports of property damage including burns to a wall and a headboard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lights and either return them to any Five Below store or contact Five Below customer service for a full refund.

Air Propane Heaters

Enerco has called back DEWALT 70,000 BTU outdoor portable cordless forced air propane heaters with model number DXH70CFAVX. The heaters are yellow and black. The company has sold about 500 units in Canada.

The heaters were manufactured in China and sold at Lowe's stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from May 2024 through January 2025 for about $200.

The recalled portable heaters' operating instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly depress the start button too quickly and prevent the fan from starting, causing the heaters to overheat, resulting in fire and burn hazards.

The recall was initiated after the firm received 11 reports of overheating, but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Enerco to request new instructions and a warning sticker describing how to start the heater using the power button.

High Chairs

HONEYJOY's recall involves multiple convertible and foldable high chairs made of metal and plastic with a cloth seat in various colors/prints.

They were made in China and sold online exclusively at Amazon.com from April 2023 through August 2024 for between $79 and $220.

The CPSC noted that the recalled high chairs pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the CPSC's Infant Sleep Products Rule and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. But, no incidents or injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact HONEYJOY to register for a full refund.

Baby Bath Seats

DualOranges Store has recalled Superb Sports baby bath seats sold in light blue only. They have a built-in anti-slip cushion and come with four big suction cups. Stickers featuring clouds, a lion, a sun and a squirrel holding two balloons are on the front bar.

Manufactured in China, the bath seats were sold online at Amazon.com from February 2024 through November 2024 for between $46 and $60.

The recalled bath seats violate the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use. This could pose a risk of serious injury or death to babies due to drowning hazard. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers can contact DualOranges Store to obtain a full refund.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.