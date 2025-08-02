Cps Technologies (CPSH) Q2 Sales Up 62%

Key Points Record quarterly revenue (GAAP) of $8.1 million in Q2 FY2025, up 61% year-over-year (GAAP), with the company returning to profitability.

Gross margin (GAAP) was 16.5%, showing operational improvement, but remains below historical goals.

First commercial order for AlMax™ material and four SBIR contracts highlight progress in technology and market outreach.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Cps Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH), a specialist in advanced metal matrix composite materials for high-performance industrial, electronics, and defense applications, released its Q2 FY2025 financial results on August 1, 2025. The most important takeaway was record revenue, which rose to $8.1 million from $5.0 million (GAAP), alongside a swing back to profitability with earnings per share (GAAP) of $0.01. While analyst estimates were not available for this quarter, these results set new company highs for quarterly sales and reversed last year's GAAP net loss. Margin improvement was also notable in Q1 and Q2, though still below management's targets; leadership identified ongoing operational upgrades as a priority. Overall, the quarter demonstrated strong sales execution, renewed profitability, and continued R&D progress.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.01 $(0.07) $0.08 Revenue $8.1 million $5.0 million 62% Gross Margin 16.5% (4.6%) 21.1 pp Operating Profit (Loss) $0.1 million $(1.3 million) N/A Net Income (Loss) $0.1 million $(0.9 million) 111.1%

About Cps Technologies: Business Overview and Core Success Factors

Cps Technologies designs and manufactures metal matrix composites—high-tech materials combining metals and ceramics to deliver lightweight strength and thermal properties needed in sectors like defense, energy, and high-performance electronics. Its core offering, AlSiC, provides unique benefits in conductivity, weight, and reliability, critical for advanced circuit packaging, military applications, and energy infrastructure.

The business has focused recently on expanding its product catalog and market reach, particularly through commercialization of new materials like AlMax™ and Fiber Reinforced Aluminum (FRA). Success for the company depends on bringing innovative materials to market, maintaining a lead in quality and performance, and managing risks associated with customer concentration and global competition.

Quarter in Review: Financial Performance, Product Developments, and Operations

Revenue (GAAP) reached a new peak at $8.1 million, up from $5.0 million in the prior-year period. This growth was attributed chiefly to increased shipments across core product lines and higher production rates. Management noted demand strength from the electronics, energy, and defense sectors, supporting the firm's move to a third production shift late last year. The order backlog and diversification across sectors like transportation, smart grid, and aerospace have played a key role.

Gross profit (GAAP) turned positive, with the company reporting $1.3 million after having a gross loss in the prior year. Gross margin—the amount of money kept from each dollar of sales after direct costs—rose more than 21 percentage points to 16.5% (GAAP) compared to the prior-year period. The improvement was driven by higher sales volumes and operational efficiencies, including the addition of a third production shift. However, the margin remains below the roughly 30% level seen in peak quarters during 2023. The company cited yield challenges following rapid production scale-up, along with a shift toward lower-margin product mix as reasons for the shortfall. Management stated, “They're still not to the level that we want them at and we -- they're still not to the level they were a year ago.”

Profit swung into positive territory, with $0.1 million in operating profit (GAAP) compared to a $1.3 million loss in the prior year. Net income (GAAP) moved similarly, reflecting not only revenue growth but also better handling of costs, even as inventory and working capital increased in anticipation of further growth. The firm maintained a healthy equity base, with cash and equivalents of $2.4 million (GAAP) and no notable long-term debt. Receivables and inventory rose in line with sales activity, a typical pattern as order volumes expand.

On the technology front, Cps Technologies achieved key milestones in product innovation. The commercialization of AlMax™, a new material boasting superior performance properties to conventional aluminum, moved from exclusive licensing to revenue-generating order in under 18 months. The firm received four Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts during the first half, with the latest for developing lightweight solutions for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle. These contracts not only support near-term revenue but also validate the company’s research capabilities and enhance its profile in defense markets. Continued partnership with Triton Systems for FRA materials—engineered to be both strong and lightweight—signals future product avenues in segments like military ground vehicles and aerospace.

Other operational notes included a rise in inventories to $5.2 million (GAAP) and accounts receivable to $5.6 million as of June 28, 2025.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Sector Considerations

Management provided a qualitative outlook, stating that revenue is expected to remain strong for the remainder of fiscal 2025. The leadership team forecasted further improvement in gross margins and overall profitability, citing operational upgrading and ongoing efficiency projects. They were candid in acknowledging that current margins must improve. Key near-term initiatives include enhancing yield after the third shift expansion and streamlining product mix to optimize profitability.

No detailed financial guidance for the next quarter or full year was provided by management. Investors should watch for progress in margin expansion, the pace of commercialization for new materials such as AlMax™ and FRA, and further SBIR or defense-related project awards. Customer concentration and exposure to competitive pricing, especially from international firms, remain areas to monitor.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.