CPS Technologies Corporation Reports Record Revenue and Return to Profitability in Q1 2025

CPS Technologies reports record Q1 2025 revenue of $7.5 million, achieving profitability amid improved margins and increased demand.
CPS Technologies Corporation reported strong financial results for the fiscal first quarter ending March 29, 2025, achieving record revenue of $7.5 million, an increase from $5.9 million in the same period last year. The gross margin improved to 16.4% from 15.3%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiencies. The company experienced an operating profit of $0.1 million, a turnaround from an operating loss of $0.3 million in the prior year. The positive performance is attributed to increased demand from various customers and recent Phase I Army SBIR contracts, despite the completion of a significant contract. CEO Brian Mackey noted the ongoing turnaround and emphasized the company's focus on profitability and market expansion. CPS is committed to developing high-performance material solutions and aims to meet the growing needs of diverse industries, including clean energy transitions. A conference call is scheduled for May 1, 2025, to discuss these earnings further.
Potential Positives
- CPS Technologies Corporation reported a record revenue of $7.5 million in Q1 2025, representing a significant increase from $5.9 million in Q1 2024.
- The company achieved a gross margin of 16.4%, an improvement over 15.3% in the prior-year period, indicating better operational efficiency.
- CPS returned to profitability with an operating profit of $0.1 million and reported net income of $0.1 million, compared to a net loss in the previous year, showing a positive shift in financial performance.
- The initiation of three new Phase I Army SBIR contracts demonstrates CPS's ongoing growth and expansion in government contracts, which may further drive future revenue.
Potential Negatives
- Despite reporting record revenue, the company’s gross margin is relatively low at 16.4%, which raises concerns about profitability in the long term.
- The accumulated deficit of $25.8 million could be a significant liability and may deter potential investors.
- Net income is only $0.1 million, translating to a mere $0.01 per diluted share, indicating that the company's profitability is very marginal.
$CPSH Insider Trading Activity
$CPSH insiders have traded $CPSH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN T MACKEY (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $31,055 and 0 sales.
- IVO JAMES CAVOLI purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $10,974
- CHARLES KELLOGG JR GRIFFITH (CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,400
$CPSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CPSH stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 174,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,212
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 18,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,408
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 16,637 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,785
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 12,903 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,773
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 6,865 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,052
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,751 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,259
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 3,101 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,992
Full Release
NORTON, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025.
First Quarter Highlights
Revenue of $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the Company’s best sales quarter ever, even without any HybridTech Armor
®
business, versus $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024
Gross margin of 16.4 percent versus 15.3 percent in the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating leverage tied to higher revenue
Operating profit of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 compared to an operating loss of $(0.3) million in the prior-year period
The Company’s performance also reflects the dramatic improvements that have occurred since the fourth quarter of 2024, when revenue was $5.9 million and gross margins were negative 2 percent
As previously shared, three new Phase I Army SBIR contracts were initiated during the quarter
“What started as a very real turnaround last quarter is continuing into fiscal 2025, with the Company posting record revenue, driven accelerating demand from multiple customers,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. “Despite the completion of the aircraft carrier contract, the overall growth of our existing product lines has surpassed our previous revenue numbers. I’m pleased to see the return to bottom line profitability as well. While our profitability is positive, we continue to work on further margin improvement for the second quarter and beyond. Higher production volumes, recent SBIR wins, and a strategy meant to broaden our target markets and book of business are having the intended effect of strengthening the outlook for fiscal 2025. Our strategy of using our core offerings to invest in the product lines of the future in response to customer requirements, is beginning to bear fruit.”
Results of Operations
CPS reported revenue of $7.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting higher production rates and shipments across the board. Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 16.4 percent of revenue, versus $0.9 million, or 15.3 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, which had lower revenue and reduced production efficiencies and was also impacted by quality control testing.
Operating profit was $0.1 million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter compared with an operating loss of $(0.3) million in the prior-year period. Reported net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.01) per share, in the quarter ended March 30, 2024.
Conference Call
The Company will be hosting its first quarter 2025earnings calltomorrow, May 1, 2025, at 9:00am Eastern. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following:
Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942
Participant Passcode: 970717
The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.
About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”
Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.
CPS Technologies Corporation
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
www.cpstechnologysolutions.com
Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Fiscal Quarters Ended
March 29, 2025
March 30, 2024
Revenues:
Product sales
$
7,505,921
$
5,912,634
Total revenues
7,505,921
5,912,634
Cost of product sales
6,274,920
5,006,324
Gross Profit
1,231,001
906,310
Selling, general, and administrative expense
1,101,350
1,165,922
Operating income (loss)
129,651
(259,612
)
Other income, net
50,476
79,171
Income (loss) before taxes
180,127
(180,441
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
84,165
(37,288
)
Net income (loss)
$
95,962
$
(143,153
)
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities
1,300
-
Total other comprehensive income
1,300
-
Comprehensive income (loss)
97,262
(143,153
)
Net income (loss) per basic common share
$
0.01
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding
14,525,960
14,519,215
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
$
0.01
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
14,543,911
14,519,215
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 29, 2025
December 28,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,929,919
$
3,280,687
Marketable securities, at fair value
1,039,714
1,031,001
Accounts receivable-trade, net
6,302,650
4,858,208
Accounts receivable-other
210,475
177,068
Inventories, net
4,812,833
4,331,066
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
389,764
480,986
Total current assets
14,685,355
14,159,016
Property and equipment:
Production equipment
10,439,670
10,382,379
Furniture and office equipment
891,921
891,921
Leasehold improvements
997,830
997,830
Total cost
12,329,421
12,272,130
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(10,542,494
)
(10,377,756
)
Construction in progress
144,653
108,874
Net property and equipment
1,931,580
2,003,248
Right-of-use lease asset (note 4, leases)
147,000
186,000
Deferred taxes
2,444,973
2,528,682
Total Assets
$
19,208,908
18,876,946
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Note payable, current portion
-
8,130
Accounts payable
3,135,552
3,053,712
Accrued expenses
1,070,932
913,279
Deferred revenue
108,080
172,429
Lease liability, current portion
147,000
160,000
Total current liabilities
4,461,564
4,307,550
Deferred revenue – long term
31,277
31,277
Long term lease liability
-
26,000
Total liabilities
4,492,841
4,364,827
Commitments & Contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,661,487 shares; outstanding 14,525,960 shares at each March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024
146,615
146,615
Additional paid-in capital
40,702,573
40,580,387
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,300
15,500
Accumulated deficit
(25,794,283
)
(25,890,245
)
Less cost of 135,527 common shares repurchased at each March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024
(340,138
)
(340,138
)
Total stockholders’ equity
14,716,067
14,512,119
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
19,208,908
$
18,876,946
