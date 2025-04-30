CPS Technologies Corporation Reports Record Revenue and Return to Profitability in Q1 2025

CPS Technologies reports record Q1 2025 revenue of $7.5 million, achieving profitability amid improved margins and increased demand.

CPS Technologies Corporation reported strong financial results for the fiscal first quarter ending March 29, 2025, achieving record revenue of $7.5 million, an increase from $5.9 million in the same period last year. The gross margin improved to 16.4% from 15.3%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiencies. The company experienced an operating profit of $0.1 million, a turnaround from an operating loss of $0.3 million in the prior year. The positive performance is attributed to increased demand from various customers and recent Phase I Army SBIR contracts, despite the completion of a significant contract. CEO Brian Mackey noted the ongoing turnaround and emphasized the company's focus on profitability and market expansion. CPS is committed to developing high-performance material solutions and aims to meet the growing needs of diverse industries, including clean energy transitions.

CPS Technologies Corporation reported a record revenue of $7.5 million in Q1 2025, representing a significant increase from $5.9 million in Q1 2024.

The company achieved a gross margin of 16.4%, an improvement over 15.3% in the prior-year period, indicating better operational efficiency.

CPS returned to profitability with an operating profit of $0.1 million and reported net income of $0.1 million, compared to a net loss in the previous year, showing a positive shift in financial performance.

The initiation of three new Phase I Army SBIR contracts demonstrates CPS's ongoing growth and expansion in government contracts, which may further drive future revenue.

Despite reporting record revenue, the company’s gross margin is relatively low at 16.4%, which raises concerns about profitability in the long term.

The accumulated deficit of $25.8 million could be a significant liability and may deter potential investors.

Net income is only $0.1 million, translating to a mere $0.01 per diluted share, indicating that the company's profitability is very marginal.

What were CPS Technologies' first quarter 2025 financial results?

CPS Technologies reported revenue of $7.5 million, a record high, with an operating profit of $0.1 million.

How does the first quarter of 2025 compare to 2024?

In Q1 2025, revenue increased to $7.5 million from $5.9 million in Q1 2024, reflecting significant growth.

What are the gross margins for the first quarter of 2025?

The gross margin for Q1 2025 was 16.4%, up from 15.3% in the same quarter of 2024.

When will CPS Technologies host theearnings call

Theearnings callfor the first quarter of 2025 will take place on May 1, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern.

What strategic initiatives is CPS Technologies pursuing for growth?

CPS is focusing on increasing production volumes and broadening its target markets to drive further growth.

NORTON, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025.







First Quarter Highlights









Revenue of $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the Company’s best sales quarter ever, even without any HybridTech Armor



®



business, versus $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024



Revenue of $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the Company’s best sales quarter ever, even without any HybridTech Armor business, versus $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024



Gross margin of 16.4 percent versus 15.3 percent in the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating leverage tied to higher revenue



Gross margin of 16.4 percent versus 15.3 percent in the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating leverage tied to higher revenue



Operating profit of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 compared to an operating loss of $(0.3) million in the prior-year period



Operating profit of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 compared to an operating loss of $(0.3) million in the prior-year period



The Company’s performance also reflects the dramatic improvements that have occurred since the fourth quarter of 2024, when revenue was $5.9 million and gross margins were negative 2 percent



The Company’s performance also reflects the dramatic improvements that have occurred since the fourth quarter of 2024, when revenue was $5.9 million and gross margins were negative 2 percent



As previously shared, three new Phase I Army SBIR contracts were initiated during the quarter







“What started as a very real turnaround last quarter is continuing into fiscal 2025, with the Company posting record revenue, driven accelerating demand from multiple customers,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. “Despite the completion of the aircraft carrier contract, the overall growth of our existing product lines has surpassed our previous revenue numbers. I’m pleased to see the return to bottom line profitability as well. While our profitability is positive, we continue to work on further margin improvement for the second quarter and beyond. Higher production volumes, recent SBIR wins, and a strategy meant to broaden our target markets and book of business are having the intended effect of strengthening the outlook for fiscal 2025. Our strategy of using our core offerings to invest in the product lines of the future in response to customer requirements, is beginning to bear fruit.”







Results of Operations







CPS reported revenue of $7.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting higher production rates and shipments across the board. Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 16.4 percent of revenue, versus $0.9 million, or 15.3 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, which had lower revenue and reduced production efficiencies and was also impacted by quality control testing.





Operating profit was $0.1 million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter compared with an operating loss of $(0.3) million in the prior-year period. Reported net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.01) per share, in the quarter ended March 30, 2024.







Conference Call







The Company will be hosting its first quarter 2025earnings calltomorrow, May 1, 2025, at 9:00am Eastern. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following:





Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942





Participant Passcode: 970717





The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.







About CPS







CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”







Safe Harbor







Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.





CPS Technologies Corporation





111 South Worcester Street





Norton, MA 02766









www.cpstechnologysolutions.com









Investor Relations:





Chris Witty





646-438-9385









cwitty@darrowir.com































CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION









Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



































Fiscal Quarters Ended





















March 29, 2025













March 30, 2024





















































Revenues:









































Product sales









$





7,505,921













$





5,912,634





















































Total revenues













7,505,921

















5,912,634













Cost of product sales













6,274,920

















5,006,324





















































Gross Profit













1,231,001

















906,310













Selling, general, and administrative expense













1,101,350

















1,165,922





















































Operating income (loss)













129,651

















(259,612





)









Other income, net













50,476

















79,171





















































Income (loss) before taxes













180,127

















(180,441





)









Income tax provision (benefit)













84,165

















(37,288





)

















































Net income (loss)









$





95,962













$





(143,153





)









Other comprehensive income









































Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities













1,300

















-













Total other comprehensive income













1,300

















-













Comprehensive income (loss)













97,262

















(143,153





)

















































Net income (loss) per basic common share









$





0.01













$





(0.01





)

















































Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding













14,525,960

















14,519,215





















































Net income (loss) per diluted common share









$





0.01













$





(0.01





)

















































Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding













14,543,911

















14,519,215



































CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.









Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



























March 29, 2025













December 28,





2024













ASSETS

















































































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





1,929,919













$





3,280,687













Marketable securities, at fair value













1,039,714

















1,031,001













Accounts receivable-trade, net













6,302,650

















4,858,208













Accounts receivable-other













210,475

















177,068













Inventories, net













4,812,833

















4,331,066













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













389,764

















480,986













Total current assets













14,685,355

















14,159,016













Property and equipment:









































Production equipment













10,439,670

















10,382,379













Furniture and office equipment













891,921

















891,921













Leasehold improvements













997,830

















997,830













Total cost













12,329,421

















12,272,130













Accumulated depreciation and amortization













(10,542,494





)













(10,377,756





)









Construction in progress













144,653

















108,874













Net property and equipment













1,931,580

















2,003,248













Right-of-use lease asset (note 4, leases)













147,000

















186,000













Deferred taxes













2,444,973

















2,528,682













Total Assets









$





19,208,908

















18,876,946





















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















































































Current liabilities:









































Note payable, current portion













-

















8,130













Accounts payable













3,135,552

















3,053,712













Accrued expenses













1,070,932

















913,279













Deferred revenue













108,080

















172,429













Lease liability, current portion













147,000

















160,000





















































Total current liabilities













4,461,564

















4,307,550





















































Deferred revenue – long term













31,277

















31,277













Long term lease liability













-

















26,000





















































Total liabilities













4,492,841

















4,364,827













Commitments & Contingencies









































Stockholders’ equity:









































Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,661,487 shares; outstanding 14,525,960 shares at each March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024













146,615

















146,615













Additional paid-in capital













40,702,573

















40,580,387













Accumulated other comprehensive income













1,300

















15,500













Accumulated deficit













(25,794,283





)













(25,890,245





)









Less cost of 135,527 common shares repurchased at each March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024













(340,138





)













(340,138





)

















































Total stockholders’ equity













14,716,067

















14,512,119





















































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





19,208,908













$





18,876,946











