CPS Technologies Corp. Secures Second SBIR Contract in 2025 to Advance Additive Manufacturing for Military Applications

CPS Technologies secures a $250,000 SBIR contract to develop refractory tungsten alloys for U.S. Army munitions.

CPS Technologies Corp. has secured a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Army, its second such contract in 2025, focusing on enhancing binder jet additive manufacturing for creating dense refractory tungsten alloys to emulate depleted uranium for military applications. The contract involves a six-month research project valued at $250,000, in collaboration with Texas A&M University for printing trials. Additionally, CPS received its first commercial order, less than $100,000, for radiation shielding materials, which could lead to larger follow-on orders based on successful testing. CEO Brian Mackey highlighted the company's ongoing innovation and commitment to meeting military and market needs.

Potential Positives

CPS Technologies Corp. has secured a Phase I SBIR contract from the U.S. Army, reinforcing its involvement in government contracts and military applications.

The partnership with Texas A&M University for the SBIR contract enhances the company's research capabilities and provides access to critical expertise in additive manufacturing.

CPS has received its first commercial purchase order for radiation shielding materials, indicating a growing interest and potential for market expansion in advanced development initiatives.

The recent contracts and purchase order signal workforce confidence in CPS’s materials innovation, aligning with the company's strategic goals in defense and clean energy sectors.

Potential Negatives

The mention of developing materials for military munitions may raise ethical concerns and negative public perception regarding the company's involvement in defense contracting.

The commercial purchase order for radiation shielding is below $100,000, suggesting limited immediate revenue potential from that order.

Forward-looking statements suggest uncertainty about the company's future financial results, indicating potential risks and volatility for investors.

FAQ

What is the recent contract awarded to CPS Technologies Corp. about?

CPS Technologies Corp. has been awarded a Phase I SBIR contract from the U.S. Army to optimize binder jet additive manufacturing for tungsten alloys.

How much is the new SBIR contract worth?

The Phase I SBIR contract is valued at $250,000 and will focus on advanced manufacturing techniques.

Who is partnering with CPS for this project?

Texas A&M University will act as a subcontractor, conducting printing trials and providing expertise in binder jet additive manufacturing.

What is the significance of CPS's radiation shielding materials order?

This first commercial order for radiation shielding materials could lead to larger follow-on orders, showcasing market demand for CPS's innovative solutions.

How does CPS contribute to clean energy initiatives?

CPS Technologies produces high-performance materials beneficial for various applications, including those facilitating the transition to clean energy solutions.

NORTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) has been awarded a new Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Army, marking its second such contract in 2025. Beginning in early March, CPS will focus on optimizing binder jet additive manufacturing to produce highly dense refractory tungsten alloys with complex geometries. These alloys are designed to replicate the properties of depleted uranium for potential future use in military munitions. The six-month research effort is valued at $250,000. Texas A&M University will serve as a subcontractor, conducting printing trials and providing critical expertise in binder jet additive manufacturing.





In addition, CPS has received its first commercial purchase order for the continued development of radiation shielding materials. This order supports a customer’s advanced development program. Although the order is under $100,000, successful results from tests meeting program requirements could lead to follow-on orders of increasing magnitude. CPS expects to fulfill this order in 2025.





CEO Brian Mackey commented, "We’re thrilled to continue expanding our product portfolio at CPS. The purchase order for our radiation shielding is a testament to the potential of our innovative designs to support advanced development initiatives. Even though we started our Phase II development effort just six months ago, with ongoing SBIR funding from the Department of Energy, this order affirms the market demand for lightweight, effective radiation shielding. Moreover, our latest Phase I SBIR contract represents our second in as many months, both supporting the U.S. Army’s material needs, particularly for advanced munitions. Our commitment to developing new materials that meet demanding market needs continues to bear fruit.”







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.