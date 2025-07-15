CPS Technologies Awarded Fourth SBIR Contract of 2025 for Lightweight Solutions in Amphibious Combat Vehicle Enhancement

CPS Technologies secures SBIR contract to enhance the Amphibious Combat Vehicle's performance through lightweight materials innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

CPS Technologies announced the award of its fourth Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract of the year, focusing on reducing the weight of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) for the U.S. Navy. The six-month, $140,000 contract, with a potential six-month extension, will leverage CPS's expertise in advanced materials to evaluate and redesign components like armor and suspensions with lightweight alternatives, enhancing fuel efficiency and operational range. CEO Brian Mackey emphasized the importance of this project in meeting the evolving needs of the Marine Corps. Additionally, CPS reported its first order for AlMax™ materials, a patented Fiber-Reinforced Aluminum composite, indicating promising market interest and growth potential. These developments highlight CPS Technologies' commitment to innovation in materials science for both government and commercial applications.

Potential Positives

CPS Technologies secured its fourth SBIR contract in 2025, indicating a strong partnership with the U.S. Navy and a commitment to supporting defense solutions.

The awarded contract focuses on developing lightweight materials for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, emphasizing CPS's role in enhancing operational efficiency for the Marine Corps.

The company announced its first purchase order for AlMax™ materials, signaling promising commercial traction for its innovative products.

These achievements reflect CPS Technologies' dedication to innovation in material science and its potential for growth in both government and commercial markets.

Potential Negatives

The press release's significant focus on a small contract amount ($140,000) may indicate limited immediate financial impact or growth potential for the company.

The reference to "forward-looking statements" and associated risks might suggest uncertainties and potential volatility in the company's future performance.

The acknowledgment of risks in forward-looking statements could create investor apprehension regarding the company's ability to meet future expectations and commitments.

FAQ

What is the recent SBIR contract awarded to CPS Technologies?

CPS Technologies received its fourth SBIR contract of the year, focusing on reducing the weight of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle.

How does the SBIR contract benefit the U.S. Navy?

The contract aims to enhance the Amphibious Combat Vehicle's fuel efficiency, buoyancy, and operational range for improved performance.

What is AlMax™ and why is it significant?

AlMax™ is a new material developed by CPS, offering aluminum density with superior performance in durability and high-temperature strength.

Who leads the project under this SBIR contract?

Matthew Karnick, a CPS Materials Scientist and experienced SBIR recipient, will spearhead the project focused on advanced materials.

What is CPS Technologies' vision for innovation?

CPS Technologies aims to pioneer high-performance materials and tackle the world's toughest engineering challenges through innovation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CPSH Insider Trading Activity

$CPSH insiders have traded $CPSH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN T MACKEY (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $31,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IVO JAMES CAVOLI has made 2 purchases buying 13,260 shares for an estimated $26,867 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CPSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CPSH stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NORTON, Mass., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies announced today the award of its fourth Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract of the year, continuing its partnership with the U.S. Navy to support next-generation defense solutions. This Phase I SBIR contract focuses on reducing the weight of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), a vital transport platform for U.S. Marine Corps operations on both land and sea.





Under the six-month, $140,000 award—with an optional six-month extension worth an additional $100,000—CPS will apply its deep expertise in advanced materials and composite engineering. The goal: to identify and evaluate vehicle components, such as armor, suspensions, and hatches, that can be redesigned with lightweight alternatives to improve fuel efficiency, buoyancy, and operational range.





“This award underscores our growing role in supporting the evolving needs of the Marine Corps and Navy,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO of CPS Technologies. “With the ACV family now fielded in multiple mission-ready variants, reducing weight without compromising protection or mobility is more critical than ever. We're proud to contribute to technologies that could enhance the vehicle’s performance across a range of demanding environments.”





The project will be led by Matthew Karnick, a CPS Materials Scientist and two-time SBIR award recipient, who brings a strong background in composite innovation and structural optimization.





In parallel, CPS Technologies announced receipt of its first purchase order for AlMax™ materials. In 2024, CPS became the exclusive global licensee of Fiber-Reinforced Aluminum (FRA) Composites. Originally developed by Triton Systems, Inc., the material is now being commercialized by CPS under the AlMax™ brand. Offering the density of aluminum, AlMax™ delivers superior performance, including exceptional wear resistance and greater strength at high temperatures. The AlMax logo is shown below.













“We see strong interest across multiple markets for the unique performance advantages that AlMax provides,” said Mackey. “This initial order from a domestic manufacturer, while modest in size, signals promising commercial traction. Customer feedback has been highly encouraging, and we believe this is just the beginning of a strong growth trajectory for the product.”





Together, the new SBIR contract and AlMax’s first commercial order mark significant steps forward for CPS Technologies. These achievements underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation in material science and its mission to deliver practical, mission-ready solutions for government and commercial customers alike.







About CPS







CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”







Safe Harbor







Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “will,” “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates” and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.





CPS Technologies Corporation





111 South Worcester Street





Norton, MA 02766









www.cpstechnologysolutions.com









Investor Relations:





Chris Witty





646-438-9385









cwitty@darrowir.com













A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62dafa66-f374-4180-8ea5-cedf6d9a7e44





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.