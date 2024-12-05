News & Insights

CPS Technologies Appoints I. James Cavoli to Board

December 05, 2024 — 03:27 pm EST

CPS Technologies Corp. has appointed I. James Cavoli, a seasoned leader in the manufacturing sector, to its Board of Directors. Cavoli brings extensive experience from his role as President at Swagelok Company, where he significantly boosted the company’s market cap. His addition to the board is seen as a strategic move to leverage his expertise in strategy, growth, and international business, which aligns with CPS’s commitment to innovation and growth in high-performance materials solutions.

