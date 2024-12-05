CPS Technologies Appoints I. James Cavoli to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from CPS Technologies ( (CPSH) ).

CPS Technologies Corp. has appointed I. James Cavoli, a seasoned leader in the manufacturing sector, to its Board of Directors. Cavoli brings extensive experience from his role as President at Swagelok Company, where he significantly boosted the company’s market cap. His addition to the board is seen as a strategic move to leverage his expertise in strategy, growth, and international business, which aligns with CPS’s commitment to innovation and growth in high-performance materials solutions.

See more data about CPSH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.