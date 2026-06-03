CP's Record Grain Haul Reflects Strong Export Demand & Network Fluidity

Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP is benefiting from strong grain export demand and continued operational efficiency, as evidenced by its record-setting grain volumes in May 2026. The company transported 2.9 million metric tons of Canadian grain and grain products during the month and moved a record 30,324 carloads, surpassing the previous May records established in 2020. This achievement highlights the railroad's ability to support elevated agricultural shipments while maintaining network fluidity.

The record performance builds on a strong trend throughout the 2025-2026 crop year. CP has already set grain transportation records in the first quarter and established monthly records in four of the first five months of 2026. Through Week 43 of the crop year, the company moved more than 25.3 million metric tons of Canadian grain and grain products, marking its strongest grain-handling performance since the record-setting 2020-2021 crop year.

The sustained growth underscores favorable grain production and resilient export demand across global markets. CP's ability to exceed average supply-chain capacity targets in several weeks demonstrates the effectiveness of its rail network and reinforces its role as a key transportation partner for Canada's agricultural sector. Strong grain volumes also provide a supportive backdrop for revenue generation and asset utilization.

Looking ahead, maintaining this momentum will depend on efficient coordination across the broader grain supply chain. Customer loading facilities, port terminals and other stakeholders must continue operating at high capacity to prevent bottlenecks and ensure smooth product flows. Ongoing collaboration across the network should enable CP to capitalize on robust grain demand and sustain its strong operational performance.

CP’s Share Price Performance

Canadian Pacific’s shares have gained 21.9% in the past six months compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 15.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CP’s Zacks Rank

CP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.