CPRX vs. DSNKY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical - Drugs stocks are likely familiar with Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (DSNKY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. This means that CPRX's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CPRX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.99, while DSNKY has a forward P/E of 18.71. We also note that CPRX has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DSNKY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21.

Another notable valuation metric for CPRX is its P/B ratio of 3.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DSNKY has a P/B of 3.83.

Based on these metrics and many more, CPRX holds a Value grade of A, while DSNKY has a Value grade of C.

CPRX sticks out from DSNKY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CPRX is the better option right now.

