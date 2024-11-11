News & Insights

Stocks

CPMC Holdings Updates on Huarui Acquisition Offer

November 11, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CPMC Holdings Limited (HK:0906) has released an update.

CPMC Holdings Limited has updated shareholders on the progress of a voluntary general cash offer by Huarui Fengquan Development Limited to acquire all issued shares not already owned. Key pre-conditions, such as regulatory filings and shareholder approval, have been met, with only one regulatory approval still pending. Investors are closely watching for further announcements on the offer’s status.

For further insights into HK:0906 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.