CPMC Holdings Updates on Huarui Acquisition Offer

CPMC Holdings Limited (HK:0906) has released an update.

CPMC Holdings Limited has updated shareholders on the progress of a voluntary general cash offer by Huarui Fengquan Development Limited to acquire all issued shares not already owned. Key pre-conditions, such as regulatory filings and shareholder approval, have been met, with only one regulatory approval still pending. Investors are closely watching for further announcements on the offer’s status.

