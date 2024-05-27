News & Insights

CPMC Holdings Edges Closer to Public Float Requirement

May 27, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

CPMC Holdings Limited (HK:0906) has released an update.

CPMC Holdings Limited has reported an increase in its public float from approximately 21.74% to 23.02% due to changes in its executive board, inching closer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s minimum requirement of 25%. The company is actively considering options to reach the prescribed public float threshold and will keep stakeholders informed on their progress.

