CPMC Holdings Edges Closer to Public Float Requirement

CPMC Holdings Limited (HK:0906) has released an update.

CPMC Holdings Limited has reported an increase in its public float from approximately 21.74% to 23.02% due to changes in its executive board, inching closer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s minimum requirement of 25%. The company is actively considering options to reach the prescribed public float threshold and will keep stakeholders informed on their progress.

For further insights into HK:0906 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.