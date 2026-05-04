CPI Card Group’s Quiet Cash Machine Faces a Digital Reality Check

Remember paying with plastic? In this day of mobile payments and online shopping, CPI Card Group (NASDAQ: PMTS) certainly remembers—and its business is driving record results.

Certainly not a flashy fintech, CPI makes things you can put in your wallet: the physical debit and credit cards that banks hand to customers every day. And believe it or not, that business was booming last year as the company generated a record $543.5 million in revenue and $60 million in operating cash flow, up 37% from the year before.

How long this increasingly old-fashioned payment method can last is what investors might be asking. For now, the business looks, if not exciting, then predictably solid.

Record Revenue Highlights Durable Card Demand

In fact, CPI just posted the best revenue year in its history in 2025. This is a business that benefits every time a bank opens a new checking account, redesigns its card portfolio, or replaces a lost card. Someone has to make that piece of plastic, and CPI is one of the companies that does it.

Even as digital wallets dominate headlines, the underlying demand for physical cards has remained surprisingly durable. That’s good news for CPI. Last year, revenue at the company climbed 13% to $543.5 million, driven by an acquisition, contactless options, and instant issuance solutions. The company’s core debit and credit segment, in particular, grew 20% to $451.5 million.

The fourth quarter was particularly strong. Revenue of $153.1 million represented a 22% year-over-year increase and marked a new quarterly record. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter surged 34% to $29.4 million, a sign the company is apparently getting more efficient.

The market has been noticing. The company’s stock jumped more than 40% the day it reported earnings despite what some considered mixed results. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter came it at 77 cents, more than 50% higher than expected. Its shares are up more than 15% from the start of the year.

Acquisition Brings Expansion, But Pressures Earnings

A significant part of CPI’s growth story in 2025 was its $46 million, all-cash purchase of Arroweye Solutions, a specialist in on-demand, digital card personalization. Arroweye helps banks and fintechs produce customized cards in smaller batches, faster than traditional manufacturing cycles allow. That’s particularly valuable for the wave of challenger banks and small-business card programs that need a small volume of cards quickly.

The acquisition is paying off. Within just eight months of ownership, Arroweye contributed $43 million in revenue to the debit and credit segment and added $6 million in adjusted EBITDA. And management has suggested further integration synergies are coming as the company expands from a commodity card printer into a more diversified, software-enabled payments supplier.

While contributing significantly to revenue, the acquisition did hit the bottom line. Full-year net income at CPI fell 23% from $19.5 million to $15 million. Both $6 million in acquisition and integration costs and a higher effective tax rate worked to drag down results.

Strong Cash Flow Offsets Rising Costs

Importantly, cash kept coming in. Operating cash flow reached $60 million, up 37% from 2024. That came in handy as cash flow mostly offset the funding for Arroweye, the company said. For the year, free cash flow came in at $41 million, a 21% increase.

It’s worth noting, though, that the company’s net leverage ratio did rise slightly through the year to about 3.1 times adjusted EBITDA. For a company this size, it’s an important number to watch. Unexpected drops in orders, further cost jumps from tariffs, or more strategic investments could make leverage increasingly risky.

Market shifts did show up in some of the numbers as CPI confronted some pressure points. The company’s prepaid debit segment came in at $93.6 million, a decline of 12% in 2025, after an unusually strong prior year. Serving the government benefits and the reloadable card market, the segment shows no clear reason for a meaningful recovery.

Tariffs are another concern. CPI gets some card materials from overseas, and tariff costs reduced adjusted EBITDA by $4.4 million in 2025, the company said. The outlook for this year is no better, as it expects about $6 million in additional tariff-related expenses.

Despite the pressures, the company’s guidance does suggest steady, if not overwhelming, growth for 2026. Revenue is expected to increase in the high single digits, adjusted EBITDA to rise by the low-to-mid single digits, and free cash flow to remain stable. Its net leverage ratio should fall back to between 2.5 and 3 times over EBITDA, the company said.

Outlook Is For Steady But Modest Growth

At a company this size, analyst coverage remains unsurprisingly thin. Of the five analysts covering CPI, the overall rating is a Hold. Three analysts recommend a Buy, while one suggests Hold and one rates the stock a Sell. The average price target is $28.25, more than 60% higher than its current trading level.

Clearly, CPI is not a stock for everyone. It does not pay a dividend, so income investors will look elsewhere. The company carries leverage, operates in a niche of the financial sector that most of Wall Street ignores, and faces real questions about long-term demand.

But it did just deliver record revenue and a 37% jump in operating cash flow, all while successfully integrating a strategic acquisition, and it has promised to reduce leverage.

Assuming the world is not going fully digital anytime soon, card issuance remains a reality and a need. Physical cards for new accounts, cycle refreshments, and replacements for lost or stolen, must come from somewhere.

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