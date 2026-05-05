CPI Card Group Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.06 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $4.77 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.8% to $147.11 million from $122.76 million last year.

CPI Card Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.06 Mln. vs. $4.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $147.11 Mln vs. $122.76 Mln last year.

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