CPI Card Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.35 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $6.77 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $153.05 million from $125.09 million last year.

CPI Card Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

